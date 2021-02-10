People due to have their Covid-19 vaccination in Stamford today can still attend their appointments despite the snow.

Doctors, support staff and volunteers have been clearing snow from the entrances of St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road so that it can open for vaccinations.

They are also putting down salt to help remove any ice.

Wrapped up ready to welcome patients for vaccinations

People are reminded to only use the car park if they are a blue badge holder - other patients are encouraged to park in Wharf Road car park or at other locations in town.