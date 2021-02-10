Home   News   Article

St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford will open for Covid-19 vaccinations today (Wednesday, February 10) despite snow

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:19, 10 February 2021
 | Updated: 09:26, 10 February 2021

People due to have their Covid-19 vaccination in Stamford today can still attend their appointments despite the snow.

Doctors, support staff and volunteers have been clearing snow from the entrances of St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road so that it can open for vaccinations.

They are also putting down salt to help remove any ice.

Wrapped up ready to welcome patients for vaccinations
People are reminded to only use the car park if they are a blue badge holder - other patients are encouraged to park in Wharf Road car park or at other locations in town.

Paths are being cleared and gritted to avoid slipsA volunteer is ready to extend a warm welcomeLaying salt along the entrances to the centre first thing this morning
