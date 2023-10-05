Entries are open to a road race that attracts people from miles around.

The St Valentine’s 30k will take place in Stamford and Rutland for the 30th time next year, and the entry cost has been set at £30 for the first 30 days of October.

The number of participants is capped at 750 and the event, which is popular with people training for the London Marathon, has frequently sold out.

Last year's run

It is also popular with couples, who by entering the event together will receive a box of chocolates and could be in with the chance of winning a prize. Prizes are also available for the first, second and third-placed male and female runners, and a £300 cash prize to anyone breaking the men's or women’s course record.

Race director Mark Harding from Stamford Striders Running Club, whose volunteers organise the event, said: “Since opening entries on Sunday we have been bowled over by the response.

“Part of this will be down to the fact people can secure a place for £30 until October 30, but it’s also because the race has a great reputation as an event organised by runners, for runners.”

Martin Gordon-Kerr

The 30km (18-mile) circular course starts at 11am on Sunday, February 11, at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane and covers undulating roads up towards Pickworth.

There will be some road closures to keep the event safe for participants.

People can enter the run at www.stamfordstriders.org/Pages/30k-Race-Information.

After October 30, the entry cost will increase to £39.