Vandals have cost a town nearly £30,000 - and caused months of disappointment for young children.

A raft of repairs is needed to make play equipment safe at Stamford Recreation Ground.

Misuse by older children seen hanging around the equipment in the evenings has been blamed, along with some ‘wear and tear’.

Children have faced disappointment because of the vandalism

Town councillor Dave Dorson, chairman of Stamford Town Council amenities committee, said they had approved repair work totalling £29,819.40.

“We are awaiting contractors to complete the work,” he said. “We must use accredited repairers for much of the damage to ensure the equipment remains safe, which is partially why it has been delayed.”

He added that the town council undertakes am annual Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA) inspection to identify play equipment in need of replacement or repair, and many of the items that need work are noted in the most recent report.

The repairs will cost nearly £30,000

“Unfortunately, some of the items which had previously been identified as low risk have now become a higher risk, hence us having to undertake many repairs now.

“This time around we have opted to repair all high and medium risk items.”

Vandalism to the children’s train, which has had to be cordoned off with orange netting, happened after the report. As a result, the repair cost for it is still being quoted for and is not included in the latest repair bill.

A CCTV camera does overlook the play area, and the town council has agreed to adopt it so vandals are identified locally.

The sign asks people not to wreck Stamford Rec

Coun Dorson said: “I am concerned that some areas are becoming hot spots for anti-social behaviour, and I fear the recreational ground is one of them.

“As such, I would like to see an increase in visible enforcement in the area.

“I also recognise vandalism often takes place because people feel there is very little to do.”

Stamford Recreation Ground playarea

“The town council has in the past worked with local youth clubs, boxing clubs and football clubs to assist them with their operations via grant funding and room hire where possible, I will remain supportive of this approach.”

Insp Gary Stewart from Stamford Police urged people seeing youths misbehaving to contact them so they could take action at appropriate times.