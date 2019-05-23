Following the destruction of Market Deeping Model Railway Club's exhibition at Stamford Welland Academy (read the full story here), head teacher Vicky Lloyd has written a letter to parents.

Stamford Welland Academy principal Vicky Lloyd (10606922)

Dear Parents

As most of you will now be aware, the school suffered a significant break-in at the weekend which unfortunately led to extensive damage to a model railway exhibition which we were hosting; in addition, there was some minor damage to school property.

As a school community we are shocked, disgusted and disappointed about what has happened and would like to thank local residents who alerted the police during the early hours of Saturday morning. We offer our thanks to the police for their swift response and for the comprehensive way they dealt with the incident.

As a school, we are heartbroken for the Market Deeping Model Railway Club - who were the main victims of this criminal act. We were delighted to be hosting their exhibition and had looked forward to welcoming the club and other local enthusiasts to their event over the weekend.

The damage caused to many priceless and irreplaceable items in their displays, is inexcusable and we will continue to work with Lincolnshire Police whilst they continue with their investigations.

Some of the damaged exhibits (10594287)

It is understandable that there has been much speculation in the media as to who the culprits are. As this is an ongoing police investigation, which I would not want to jeopardise in any way, I am unable to add any further comment to these speculations.

On Monday we held an assembly with our students to explain what happened, but also to encourage them to suggest ways our school community can support the Market Deeping Model Railway Club to recover from the incident. The response from our students has been overwhelming and heartfelt; a testament to the good character and compassion of our students.

We have had a steady stream of students expressing their disgust at what has happened and in particular how let down they feel.

There is a real desire amongst the students to give something back to the model railway community and to that end we have already organised a meeting to coordinate a school response. It was fantastic to see nearly 30 people turn up – all wanting to be involved in the fundraising efforts.

On a personal note the weekend’s events have deeply saddened me, however, it has been really heart-warming to see how the SWA students and the local community have rallied round to offer support. It has been very distressing for all concerned to be associated with such a despicable act, but it is important to remember that the vast majority of the local community know that this is not representative of Stamford Welland Academy or the students who attend here.

Paul Andrews from PD Marsh (10594348)

The response from our students’ desire to plan and run fundraising projects, is quite the opposite image of today’s youth that is often portrayed in the media. Working closely with the model railway community we hope to share some of the fantastic things they are planning with you over the coming weeks.

Victoria Lloyd

Stamford Welland Academy

