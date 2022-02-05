Vandals ripped up a memorial tree and knocked over town bins as trouble reared its head on Stamford Meadows.

This morning (February 5), Neil Mcivor of the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers found The Meadows had been targeted by vandals.

A memorial tree had been ripped up from the ground and put in the river. Thankfully, Neil was able to replant it.

A memorial tree on the Stamford Meadows was ripped up and put in the River Welland. Photo: Neil Mcivor

Bins were also removed from their base and knocked over.

A bin was vandalised in Stamford Meadows. Photo: Neil Mcivor