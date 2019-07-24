Criminals have scratched or slashed the tyres of several cars parked in Stamford.

The word "Ha!" was etched into one vehicle parked in Drift Road over the weekend, while others in Radcliffe Road looked like they had been 'keyed'.

On Monday tyres were slashed on a Ford Focus and a Peugeot 305 in Victoria Road, and a blue Mazda MX5 had its soft-top roof slashed.

To report car crime call 101 or 999 in an emergency

Other incidents over the weekend were reported in Rock Gardens.

Rachel Blackwell, neighbourhood policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings said they were keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who might have security camera footage that could help with their inquiries.

Anyone who has seen anything that might help to solve the vehicle crimes can call Stamford police on 101 and quoting incident 144 of July 22.

Alternatively people with information can pass it on to police anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

To report a crime call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

