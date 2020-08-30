Vandals throw bin into Millstream at Stamford Meadows
Published: 16:45, 30 August 2020
| Updated: 16:46, 30 August 2020
Vandals have struck again in Stamford, by throwing a public waste bin and its litter into the Millstream.
The incident at Stamford Meadows happened on Saturday night (August 29).
As well as the bin being thrown into the waterway, a traffic cone was wedged onto a signpost.
