Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Vandals throw bin into Millstream at Stamford Meadows

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:45, 30 August 2020
 | Updated: 16:46, 30 August 2020

Vandals have struck again in Stamford, by throwing a public waste bin and its litter into the Millstream.

The incident at Stamford Meadows happened on Saturday night (August 29).

As well as the bin being thrown into the waterway, a traffic cone was wedged onto a signpost.

Read more
CrimeStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE