Police and fire crews taped off a town centre building after it was hit by a vehicle.

At the weekend a vehicle hit the HSBC bank on the corner of Stamford High Street and Red Lion Square.

As a result of the damage, debris has been falling from the building.

HSBC was hit by a vehicle at the weekend

Yesterday (April 25), police and fire crews taped off the area around the HSBC bank "to ensure safety of the public".

A barrier is now outside the building to prevent people standing in the area hit by the vehicle.

A spokesperson for HSBC said: "Specialists will be investigating, following reports of falling debris.

HSBC was hit by a vehicle at the weekend

"There are measures in place to address access to the branch for customers, but the branch is currently open as usual."