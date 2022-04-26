Home   News   Article

HSBC on corner of Stamford High Street and Red Lion Square hit by vehicle

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:12, 26 April 2022
 | Updated: 12:16, 26 April 2022

Police and fire crews taped off a town centre building after it was hit by a vehicle.

At the weekend a vehicle hit the HSBC bank on the corner of Stamford High Street and Red Lion Square.

As a result of the damage, debris has been falling from the building.

Yesterday (April 25), police and fire crews taped off the area around the HSBC bank "to ensure safety of the public".

A barrier is now outside the building to prevent people standing in the area hit by the vehicle.

A spokesperson for HSBC said: "Specialists will be investigating, following reports of falling debris.

"There are measures in place to address access to the branch for customers, but the branch is currently open as usual."

