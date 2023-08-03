Firefighters were called to the A1 after a vehicle caught alight.

A vehicle and its trailer caught on fire on the A1 northbound carriageway near Wansford yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, August 2).

The call was made to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue just after 3pm and two crews were sent to the scene.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames before returning to their stations by 4.35pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.