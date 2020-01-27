Vehicle smashes into wall at Bottle Lodges entrance to Burghley estate
Published: 13:27, 27 January 2020
| Updated: 13:29, 27 January 2020
A vehicle veered off the road and smashed into a wall next to an entrance to the Burghley estate in Stamford.
The incident happened at the Bottle Lodges on the B1081 on Friday evening although neither Cambridgeshire nor Lincolnshire police have any record of it.
The vehicle has now been removed from the scene but tyre marks across the grass and towards the wall are still clearly visible.
