A Land Rover Defender was stripped of its doors and other removable parts while it was parked outside a house in Stamford.

The crime happened at about 3.45am on Thursday last week (December 9) in the Langton Walk and Stockwell Avenue area, part of the new estate near the A1.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 28 of December 9.