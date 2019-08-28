Vehicles have been reported stolen from Stamford and Bourne.

On Friday (August 23) a black Volkswagen Transporter was stolen from Mason Drive in Stamford.

The vehicle was stolen using the 'relay entry' method.

Police have been investigating the thefts of two vehicles

Police have reminded car owners to store their keys away from the front door of their homes.

A white Land Rover Discovery Sport was stolen overnight on Sunday (August 25) from Tilia Way in Bourne.

The vehicle was later spotted on the road by the police's automatic number plate recognition system at about 3am.

If you have any information on these thefts contact the police on 101.

For more recent crime reports click here.