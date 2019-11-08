Home   News   Article

Van outside Costa Coffee blocks Marks and Spencer lorry and other vehicles in Stamford High Street

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 10:11, 08 November 2019
 | Updated: 10:13, 08 November 2019

A grey van parked outside Costa Coffee is causing a blockage of vehicles in Stamford High Street.

The van is preventing more than six vehicles - including an Marks and Spencer lorry - from exiting the High Street.

A Marks and Spencer delivery driver has been stuck there for more than 40 minutes and has been forced to take a legal break, which will cause further delays.

Vehicles blocking Stamford High Street
Vehicles blocking Stamford High Street

The driver said: "It's put me well behind.

"I've had to take a legal break so I'm stuck here."

Tim Leigh, a window cleaner and part-time fireman, said: "Those sort of things aren't thought through, emergency vehicles wouldn't be able to get through."

Van blocks Stamford High Street
Van blocks Stamford High Street

