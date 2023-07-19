A velodrome for cyclists is to be installed in a town market place.

Street Velodrome will set up the 30m by 10m arena in Market Place, Oakham, on Monday (July 24).

It will be free for children and adults to use from 10am to 3pm and all cycling and safety equipment is also provided.

The Street Velodrome is coming to Oakham

The velodrome has two banked corners that allow riders to experience the thrill of Olympic-style cycle track racing.

There will also be live music, presenters and pro-rider coaches giving advice.