Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Cycling velodrome coming to Oakham Market Place

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:34, 19 July 2023
 | Updated: 10:40, 19 July 2023

A velodrome for cyclists is to be installed in a town market place.

Street Velodrome will set up the 30m by 10m arena in Market Place, Oakham, on Monday (July 24).

It will be free for children and adults to use from 10am to 3pm and all cycling and safety equipment is also provided.

The Street Velodrome is coming to Oakham
The Street Velodrome is coming to Oakham

The velodrome has two banked corners that allow riders to experience the thrill of Olympic-style cycle track racing.

The Street Velodrome is coming to Oakham
The Street Velodrome is coming to Oakham

There will also be live music, presenters and pro-rider coaches giving advice.

Quirky Rutland - Homepage Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE