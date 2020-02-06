A comedian, a tribute act and a musical are all part of Stamford Corn Exchange’s packed and varied programme of entertainment during the next seven days.

Jonny Awsum will perform in the Theatre Lounge on Friday, February 7. Jonny Awsum shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, winning standing ovations and unanimous approval from the judges. A sell-out five-star reviewed run at the Edinburgh Fringe followed along with a starring role in his first pantomime and tour support to both Lost Voice Guy and Tape Face.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £15 (£13). The show is suitable for adults and children over 14 years.

Bye Bye Baby

Take a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on Saturday, February 8. Bye Bye Baby starts at 8.30pm and tickets cost £26.

Stamford Showstoppers are proud to present their debut production of Chicago, a musical set in the roaring 1920s, from Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15.

Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines.

The cast of Stamford Showstoppers production of Chicago

Performances start at 7.30pm and tickets cost £16 (£15) from01780 766455 or stamfordcornexchange.co.uk