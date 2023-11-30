Poorly pets are seeking treatment closer to home since the opening of a new veterinary practice.

Priory Veterinary Practice has opened a new surgery in Bourne following six years of success at its Stamford centre.

Owners Vicky Lees and Tom Von Den Busch had been looking for premises in the town for more than a year before deciding to convert a residential property.

Staff from the Priory Veterinary Practice in Bourne

The new practice opened on Monday last week and has already welcomed new clients along with others who have transferred from Stamford.

Vicky said: “We had lots of clients from the Bourne area coming to see us in Stamford and wanted to offer our services closer to home. It’s taken a year or so to find the premises and get it converted, but we’ve had a really good response from people since we opened.”

The new practice in Cherry Holt Road is staffed by Tom, three veterinary nurses and a receptionist who trained at the Stamford practice in Uffington Road for the past few months. Vicky will split her time between the two towns.

The majority of patients are cats and dogs but the team can treat all small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and exotic animals.

Vicky said: “We’re the only independent veterinary practice in the area which means we can offer a personal, bespoke service.”