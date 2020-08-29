An RAF veteran has been sharing photographs and memories in celebration of National Aviation Week, which began on August 19.

Alan Swalwell, 89, who lives at Whitefriars care home in Stamford which is run by the Orders of St John Care Trust, has reminisced about his younger years and time in the RAF.

National Aviation Week, along with the recent Victory over Japan Day celebrations, were marked at the care home in Stamford with activities for residents such as making paper planes and a memory game.