Staff from a vets practice were inspired by a colleague to complete a gruelling obstacle race for a multiple sclerosis charity.

The team from Stamford Veterinary Centre, at Great Casterton, took on a 10km course and 30 obstacles at the Warwickshire Wolf Run on Saturday.

A tested of both their endurance and their ability to work as a team, the group took part to raise money for the MS Society.

Staff from Stamford Veterinary Centre raised more than £1,000 at the Warwickshire Wolf Run for the MS Society

“This is a cause close to our hearts as one of our colleagues was diagnosed with the condition back in April 2022,” said practice manager, Jessica Fawcett.

“After seeing how MS impacted her day-to-day life we wanted to show our support in some way.

“We decided raising funds for the MS Society would be a good place to start.”

The charity is involved in vital research and also supports those suffering from this debilitating condition.

“In the end, the practice raised over £1,000 and everyone crossed the finish line together feeling accomplished, albeit a little stiff on Monday morning,” Jessica added.