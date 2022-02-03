Meeting to decide future of King's Cliffe Railway bridge
Published: 08:00, 03 February 2022
A public meeting over the future of a historic bridge will be held on Thursday, February 10.
Meadow Bridge, a Victorian former railway bridge in King's Cliffe, is in need of structural repair costing about £100,000 if it is to be spared demolition.
The parish council has said it will not take on the work and upkeep, and the meeting will discuss alternative mechanisms - such as forming a charitable trust.
It will take place in the King's Cliffe Active community room at Kingsmead, Station Road, on Thursday, February 10, from 7pm.