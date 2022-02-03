A public meeting over the future of a historic bridge will be held on Thursday, February 10.

Meadow Bridge, a Victorian former railway bridge in King's Cliffe, is in need of structural repair costing about £100,000 if it is to be spared demolition.

The parish council has said it will not take on the work and upkeep, and the meeting will discuss alternative mechanisms - such as forming a charitable trust.

Michael Henchy and Charles Tomalin with Janine Buck have been involved in trying to secure the future of the bridge

It will take place in the King's Cliffe Active community room at Kingsmead, Station Road, on Thursday, February 10, from 7pm.