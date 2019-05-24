It was a dramatic sight at the weekend, but in case you missed it, here's a video from the Newborough Young Farmers' Road Run.

The convoy of more than 100 tractors passed through villages such as Glinton, Peakirk, Helpston and Maxey, with stop-off for lunch in the Deepings.

Watch the video link below and click here to take a look at our gallery of photos.

