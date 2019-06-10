The moment a car overturned in Stamford town centre was captured on video by a video camera outside a barber's shop.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon (June 9) in St Mary's Hill when a silver-grey Honda hit a blue car parked outside the town hall.

On impact, the Honda flips onto its side and skids across the road towards Legend's Traditional Turkish Barbers. To view their CCTV click here.

The accident in St Mary's Hill (12026019)

Several people then attempt to push the car back onto its tyres to free the person inside. She is not thought to have been badly injured.

To read the initial article after the incident, click here.

A similar accident happened in February and was caught on camera by The Copper Room.