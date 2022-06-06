Uffington residents celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a lively ceilidh in a proper farm barn.

The event on Saturday night (June 8) attracted more than 100 people, who brought food and drink to share on long tables set up at Croft Farm.

The Fruitcake Band provided live music for the dancing, with people getting their feet around a 'Strip the Willow' and a 'Dashing White Sergeant' plus plenty of other traditional moves.

People brought plenty of shared dishes for the barn dance at Croft Farm in Uffington (57141601)

The event was organised by members of the Genever family, who farm in Uffington, to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Other jubilee events in the village included the lighting of the beacon on Thursday evening, a rounders game on Saturday afternoon, and a photo of all residents in front of the village church.