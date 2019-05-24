Ivan ‘Blue’ Linacre epitomised the kindness of the model rail community when he came to the Mercury office on Wednesday (May 22).

He had heard about the destruction of the Market Deeping Model Railway exhibition by vandals on Saturday morning, and wanted to do something to help.

Turning up without fanfare, Blue had travelled from his home in Castle Donington on the Leicestershire/Derbyshire border to Stamford by train, and then took a taxi to the Cherryholt Road offices to bring a carefully boxed Jinty locomotive and a brake carriage from his own model railway layout at home.

Having recently been unwell with throat cancer, Blue was persuaded by his wife to downsize his collection, and so he decided to donate the items to the club.

Ivan Linacre (10894258)

“I’ve been interested in model railways since I was a boy,” he said.

“When I saw what had happened at the exhibition I thought it was good timing, because my illness has meant I’m not able to do so much with my layout as in the past.”

The Mercury took Blue’s donations over to the club yesterday.

On opening the boxes, members were stunned and delighted by the contents, and knew immediately the work and care that had gone in to creating them. Within minutes they had it running around a track in the club room.

“It’s a wonderful donation,” said club president Colin Brown. “We are overwhelmed by the support of fellow modellers.”