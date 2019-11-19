Singers took to the stage to raise £1,280 for Stamford’s mental health charity Mindspace on Friday night last week.

Nick Harding and Dean Baker warmed up the 'Gig For Wendy' crowd at the Voodoo Lounge at Mama Liz’s in North Street, Stamford, before Listen Like Thieves frontman John Burton joined them for a lively rendition of Kate Bush’s Hounds of Love.

It was then over to headliners Listen Like Thieves, who played a wide selection of upbeat covers that got everyone singing along.