Wansford Ukulele Folk band play festive music at Stamford Christmas market

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 11:19, 25 November 2019
 | Updated: 11:19, 25 November 2019

People were treated to plenty of entertainment at the Stamford Christmas market and light switch-on on Sunday (November 24).

This included a wonderful collection of popular and festive songs from the Wansford Ukulele Folk band, whose music got the crowd singing along and dancing in Red Lion Square.

For those who missed it - or who'd like a second look - here's a short video clip from the afternoon.

See our gallery of images from the Stamford Christmas Market and light switch-on.

Video of the light switch-on this year in Stamford.

