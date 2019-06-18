Officers are growing increasingly concerned about a 53-year-old man from Glinton who hasn’t been seen for a week.

Michael Smith, also known as Mick, was last seen in the village a week ago (11 June) and no one has seen or spoken to him since.

Police have now released CCTV of the last known sighting of Michael from the day he went missing, walking towards the direction Maxey Pits

Det Insp Dave Murphy said: “Michael has never been missing before and to not be in touch with anyone for such a long period of time is very unusual for him.

“His family are naturally very worried and as time goes on we are growing more concerned about Michael.

“Michael left the family home on foot but is a strong walker so it’s possible he’s not in the Maxey area.

“If you think you have seen Michael in the past week please get in touch.”

Michael Smith (12579808)

Michael is described as white, 5ft 10ins, slim, with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jumper and navy work trousers.

Anyone who has seen Michael or believes they may know where he is should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 452 of June 11.