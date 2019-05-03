VIDEO: Pigeons cause church in Stamford to close

When pigeons sought refuge in St John's Church to escape a bird of prey, Kate Riley a volunteer with Stamford's Churches Conservation Trust thought they'd never leave.

The church had to be shut on Good Friday, and has only just reopened because of the mess that the pigeons had left all over the Victorian pews, soft furnishings and stone floors of the medieval church.

Now that the flock has flown after 12 days and 12 nights sheltering among the carved angels, Kate, seen holding a feather, spoke about how she felt when her prayers were answered and the pigeons left safely.

