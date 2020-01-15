Absolute beginners became ukulele-strumming musicians following a fun lesson at Stamford Arts Centre.

The Saturday course saw the merry band get straight into learning chords, and by the end they were playing with some confidence.

Chris Gammon - a school teacher during the week - who led the course with his partner, Freyja, said: "The group made fantastic progress and was playing the first song and singing along within 30 minutes of starting, and it only got better from there.