Ukulele course at Stamford Arts Centre strikes a chord with class
Published: 17:00, 15 January 2020
Absolute beginners became ukulele-strumming musicians following a fun lesson at Stamford Arts Centre.
The Saturday course saw the merry band get straight into learning chords, and by the end they were playing with some confidence.
Chris Gammon - a school teacher during the week - who led the course with his partner, Freyja, said: "The group made fantastic progress and was playing the first song and singing along within 30 minutes of starting, and it only got better from there.
