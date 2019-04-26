Video: Welsh Rugby team defence coach Shaun Edwards wishes Stamford College Old Boys well

Welsh Rugby team defence coach Shaun Edwards has wished Stamford College Old Boys all the best as they compete in a final for a trophy tomorrow (April 27).

The Old Boys are playing Meden Vale Rugby Club in the final of the Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire Vase at Newark Rugby Club.

Kick-off is at 1pm.

Shaun is with Jon Duncan, the Old Boy's chairman.