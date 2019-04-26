Home   News   Article

Video: Welsh Rugby team defence coach Shaun Edwards wishes Stamford College Old Boys well

By Matthew Brown
Published: 11:00, 26 April 2019
 | Updated: 11:30, 26 April 2019

Welsh Rugby team defence coach Shaun Edwards has wished Stamford College Old Boys all the best as they compete in a final for a trophy tomorrow (April 27).

The Old Boys are playing Meden Vale Rugby Club in the final of the Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire Vase at Newark Rugby Club.

Kick-off is at 1pm.

Shaun is with Jon Duncan, the Old Boy's chairman.

