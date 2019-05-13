Video: Find out what's happening to the former Newage and Cummins Generator Technologies site off Barnack Road in Stamford
Published: 17:33, 13 May 2019
| Updated: 17:34, 13 May 2019
Deputy Leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke steps inside the 15-acre space which will be developed into business premises and housing.
Click the link below to watch his video.
The site is to be known as St Martin's Park.
The site of the former Cummins Generator Technologies was acquired by South Kesteven District Council in 2018.