People are about to be asked for their views on a second major housing development along the northern edge of Stamford.

Hot on the heels of Larkfleet's controversial Quarry Farm proposal, which could see about 650 properties built to the west of Little Casterton Road, 'Stamford North' earmarks an area immediately to its east, stretching across to Ryhall Road.

It could also bring 650 homes, making the total for the developments north of Stamford about 1,300.