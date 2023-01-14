Views shared on Stamford North development

Readers have shared their thoughts on the Stamford North development in this week's letters page.

Scheme should have GP practice

Please can someone explain why, with all the development to the north of Stamford, no provision is being made to provide a new general practice? A healthcare facility, as quoted in your paper, is not what is needed, nor the same.

Less than 10 years ago Stamford was well served by three different practices all providing a good level of care. Patients had a choice and could freely move between them but most remained satisfied with the care recieved. But they had a choice. Those who can have moved, but most residents have no choice at all.

Melton Mowbray was in a similar position with one large practice. This was deemed unsatisfactory and with the help of the local MP, Alicia Kearns, provision was found to provide an alternative.

Why can this not be done for the people of Stamford?

Gavin Kelly

Tinwell

John Elson cartoon sponsored by The Assist Group

Our interests not at heart of plan

If the Stamford North plan goes ahead, it will just make the council, the developers and Burghley House Preservation Trust look extremely greedy and won’t have the interests of the residents living here, if they want to knock us off the list for one the most desirable places to live, then they’ll succeed.

You can’t have a development on an area where there’s a small central town to get through before getting on a major road. Building more housing won’t result in less traffic - it’s a simple equation. More people equals more cars, more cars, equals more traffic. It won’t matter about their attempt of putting the odd shop and “ health centre” in.

If they want to reduce the house prices around the town, they’ll succeed. No-one wants to be living in a town where it’s gridlock every morning and being late for work is the norm? Not everyone can work from home, parents need childcare provisions to drive to, parents need to get their children to school on time. There’s schools outside of Stamford. Stamford isn’t the only place residents take their children.

Be bright and open-minded SKDC and don’t think about the extra income, think about the future and the hassle that people would endure if Stamford were under this strain on a daily basis. No-one would want to stay here, let alone be sold on the idea of wanting to live here on a new development.

Don’t do something you’ll regret for a very long time.

Marie Clipsham

Stamford

My neighbours made good points

As a neighbour to Laura Upson and Matt Smith, I am totally supportive of their objections to the Stamford North development in last week’s Mercury [January 6 edition].

As Laura states, the link road was originally planned to be to the North of the Borderville Sports Centre, which is the most sensible and safest location for it. However GummerLeathes claim that this area is unsuitable for the road as it is ‘most at risk of flooding during times of heavier rainfall’ and based on this have re-located it to the South of the Sports Centre.

This however, is not the case. The following extract from the SKDC scoping opinion states that both locations are equally low risk and are also built on permeable rock which can contain and transmit groundwater!

‘The site is primarily identified as being within Flood Zone 1, with limited areas to the south-east of the site, adjacent to the River Gwash, identified as being within Flood Zone 2. The surface water flood map identifies the site as being predominately at very low risk of surface water flooding, however, there are limited areas of low risk towards the northern boundary of the site, as well as immediately adjacent to Ryhall Road. The site is also located upon a principal aquifer.’

This being so, it would seem that the only reason for the massive upheaval and huge expense of removing the bund, would be to accommodate the ‘affordable housing’ and the link road away from the main development, thus enabling it to be the picturesque and desirable ‘utopia’ portrayed in the artists impressions.

The bund should be left in place and the new Valley Park area located around it. This would give the safety promised, to walkers and cyclists, conserve and increase the habitat to wildlife and maintain the excellent protection it already provides.

Lisa Williams

Stamford

Opposition is a national problem

There has been much in your paper about the Stamford North development and the issues it raises, but as Liam Halligan reported in the Daily Telegraph, this is a national problem with fierce local opposition opposing these housing developments. He states that: “This resistance is only to be expected. Given that the building trade is dominated by a tiny number of big firms, which rake in vast profits by snapping up developable land and then drip-feeding a supply of uninspiring boxy estates that lack any supporting amenities - ramping up pressure on local schools, health care and infrastructure in general.’”

He goes on to say that “the big firms have accrued this power because in our skewed land market, planning gain goes entirely to landowners and developers: so every time local authorities grant an area residential planning permission, land values rocket and the big firms are the only ones with sufficient resources to take advantage.

“A simple, but radical solution would be to ensure that planning gain is split 50:50 between developers and local authorities. This would dampen price speculation and generate funds for local authorities to invest in the much needed supportive infrastructure, and allow smaller building firms to enter the market.”

In the context of Stamford North this suggests the key benefactors of the development will be Burghley House Preservation Trust, and the developers. The only solution is to change national legislation, but I would not be holding my breath, given the fact that the big property tycoons gave funds amounting to 20 per cent of one party’s political donations. Further evidenced by the action of Robert Jenrick, who was ‘accused of bias’ when he over - ruled a local authority to fast track £1bn housing development, saving his company £45million (Source Open Democracy)

Carl Killgren

Stamford