The district council is asking residents, businesses and town and parish councils for their views on council tax proposals for the 2019/20 financial year.

South Kesteven District Council's consultation, which details some of the projects the council has been working on in 2018, and its plans and ambitions for 2019 and beyond, starts today (January 21) and will run for two weeks, giving local people the opportunity to have their say on the district council’s element of council tax.

The council is consulting on three options for its element of the council tax:

To increase it by £5 for the 2019/20 financial year (based on a Band D property)

To increase it by three per cent – this would equate to an increase of £4.60 for the 2019/20 financial year (based on a Band D property)

Not to increase council tax at all (likely to impact on the services SKDC provides)

Coun Adam Stokes, Cabinet Member for Finance, said it was important that the council knew the views of the communities it represented, before any decisions were made.

He said: “We are committed to making a positive difference to the lives of people who live in our area, and believe the best way of doing this is to focus on the economy.

“By investing public money in a range of initiatives, we are kick-starting a set of projects which will lead to economic growth across the district.

“These include buying a 30-acre site in Stamford where development plans include the provision of accommodation for new and existing businesses, creating Environment SK to provide grounds maintenance services across the district, and working with a higher education provider to establish a new university centre in Grantham.

“As well as focusing on projects that help to stimulate the local economy, the council is committed to continuing to provide over 100 services.

“That is not just the things that everyone knows we do, like collecting waste and recycling, processing planning applications and cleaning streets, but also things such as inspecting premises that sell food and licensing taxis to help keep people safe.

“To be able to deliver this ambitious agenda, whilst maintaining the range and quality of services provided, SKDC is adopting a more commercial approach as an organisation, generating income from what we do, whilst also making use of funding from different sources.

“As with any organisation, a big part of what we do is determined by the funding we generate. As such, we would be very grateful if you are able to spare us some time to complete this survey and let us know if you would support an increase in the district council’s element of Council Tax, or not.

“It should only take you a couple of minutes. Your views will help to shape the decision the council makes in respect of its element of council tax for 2019/20.”

If you would like to have your say on council tax proposals, please visit the council’s website: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/counciltaxconsultation

The consultation closes on 3 February 2019.