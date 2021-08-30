In just three weeks’ time people will be asked to share their views on plans to cut traffic from an area of town.

The consultation on a new ‘low-traffic neighbourhood’ in the St George’s area of Stamford is due to get underway in the middle of September.

Over a period of four weeks, residents will be asked to respond to surveys - on paper or online - as well as being invited to ‘in-person’ meetings at Stamford Arts Centre.

The lorry driver stopped after crashing into a Georgian house on the corner of Maiden Lane and St George's Square in Stamford

The consultation will help determine whether or not to introduce restrictions on vehicle movements in St George’s Square, St George’s Street, Maiden Lane, Gas Lane, St Leonard’s Street, Blackfriars Street, St Mary’s Street and St Mary’s Place.

Connect Stamford, which wants to reduce people’s reliance on cars, is supporting a St George’s Residents’ Association proposal for the trial. If it is given the go-ahead, the streets would close to through-traffic.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday, Coun Kelham Cooke (Con), who represents Stamford East on Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Whatever the scheme looks like, it will be a trial for 12 to 18 months and, if in the first six months we can see it is not working, it can be ended then.”

What do you think? Email your views to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk