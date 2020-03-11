People are going to be asked for their views on a town development the size of 20 football pitches.

St Martin’s Park is the name for the proposed redevelopment of the former Cummins site off Barnack Road, Stamford, as well as some adjacent land owned by Burghley.

South Kesteven District Council, which bought the Cummins site for £7.5m last year, and landowner Burghley established a collaboration agreement earlier this year for the 14.7 hectare site.

The former Cummins site, to the left of the aerial view, and the Burghley land to the right are proposed for redevelopment. Photo: Google Maps

The proposed redevelopment includes a commercial area; a mixed-use area; a retirement village; a range of residential properties, including affordable homes; and areas of green and open space.

A public exhibition about the proposal will be held on Tuesday, March 24 in the Court Room at Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill between 3pm and 8pm.

The consultation will provide more details about the proposal for the site, and members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions.

For those unable to attend, the exhibition material and an online survey will be available on the project website from March 24.

A draft of the illustrative masterplan map will also be published on the website shortly.

In a joint statement, Jane McDaid, assistant director for growth at South Kesteven District Council and David Pennell, estate director at Burghley, said:

“Both South Kesteven District Council and Burghley are committed to delivering a high-quality, well designed and highly sustainable development to preserve and enhance the setting of this part of Stamford and to provide new employment opportunities and homes for the town and district.

"We’re looking forward to updating people about our proposal and would like to encourage as many people as possible to come along, ask questions and give us their views.

"All feedback will be considered carefully before we finalise our plans and submit a planning application.”

Harrish Bisnauthsing (Stamford St Mary's - Lib Dem) said he welcomed the inclusion of employment opportunities and homes that could be more affordable to younger people, adding that he would like an east-west 'bypass' to be considered in the context of the development, to improve road access.

Since engineering firm Cummins - formerly Newage - left the Barnack Road site it has attracted thieves and was briefly used by travellers.

