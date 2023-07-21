A village bridge has closed as repair work gets underway, with an eight-mile diversion route in place.

Wansford Bridge closed on Tuesday to traffic because deterioration has been identified. The bridge is open to pedestrians and cyclists while the work is taking place.

Traffic is being officially diverted along Wansford Road, Yarwell Road, Nassington Road, Station Road, Fotheringhay Road, Elton Road, Duck Street, Back Lane, Highgate Green, Wansford Road, Elton Road, London Road and vice versa.

The work is scheduled to take eight weeks but road closure signs at the bridge say 10 weeks.