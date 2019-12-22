Tallington Church is to replace part of its lead roof with stainless steel in the New Year.

The repairs at the Church of St Lawrence follow the 13th century church being hit by lead thieves in March, who left a hole in the roof, placing the church at risk of water damage.

However, parishioners rallied round and installed tarpaulin covers.

Tallington Church

After South Kesteven District Council gave planning approval to replace the stolen lead with stainless steel at the listed building.

Church warden Barry Hodgson says a contractor has been appointed to install the stainless steel. Work is due to start on January and should take around six weeks.

The repairs are being funded by insurance, though further repairs and works may need extra fundraising.

Barry says events are still taking place at the church as planned.

Recently, a traditional evening Carol service was held to mark the second Sunday of Advent.

It featured scripture readings, mulled wine and mince pies and the church has been decorated with festive greenery.

A Midnight Service is planned to start at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Church administrator Carole Martin said parishioners have been fundraising towards repairs not covered by the insurance.

This includes damage caused by the thieves to a stained glass window. Carole asks anyone wanting to help fund this to contact Barry on 01780 749555.

Read more ChristmasCrimeStamford