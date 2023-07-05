Villagers welcomed the return of a festival which was cancelled at short notice last summer.

Langtoft Festival was founded in 2019 by Liz Jarman who brought it back for a repeat in 2021.

She stepped back from the committee last summer and handed over the organisation to an outside company, but poor ticket sales saw the event cancelled with just a few days’ notice.

Hundreds of people visited the event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Not wanting to let people down again, Liz came out of retirement and hosted the festival again on Saturday.

She said: “It was absolutely fantastic. I’d never been to a festival until I organised my own but I just love it.”

Among the entertainment was live music, fairground rides, food stalls, crafts, illustration workshops and a dog show.

Laura Crable with twins Isobel and Freya Jackson. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Liz was supported by Diane Valentine, Neal Wilcox, Lucy Reedman and a team of volunteers, along with staff from Apex Sound and Light.

She said: “Everyone was buzzing and we’ve even had a five-star review on Google.

“We should have called it the Phoenix festival because it has risen from the ashes. I have a motto borrowed from NASA and the Apollo 13 moon landing – failure is not an option. You have to keep trying and we’re already making plans for next year.”

Crowds enjoyed Langtoft Festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Kyle and Ruby Crag enjoy the day. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Chloe McCullough has a go at archery. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A performance by Smoke and Mirrors. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Amy and Primrose Thomas. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk