Caldecott Village Fete proves popular
Dozens of people enjoyed a village fete.
Caldecott held the event on Saturday afternoon when the morning’s clouds had parted to make way for bright sunshine and a fantastic atmosphere.
The fete was declared open by long-standing village resident John Reynolds.
Among the most popular attractions were a performance by Gretton Silver Band, which many visitors stopped to watch, and Andy with his circus skills workshop which generated a queue of children keen to give the likes of tightrope walking and juggling a go.
A tombola, cake stall, crafts and even snail racing completed the day’s attractions and when it was time for a break, there was a bar to help visitors quench their thirst and a barbecue on the go.
June Gower, secretary of the church committee, said: “It was a really lovely day and we were so pleased to see lots of people there having a good time.
“There was lots going on and the children particularly loved the circus skills. Everyone stayed the afternoon because it was such a nice day.”
Proceeds, which are still being counted, will be shared between the church and the village hall.