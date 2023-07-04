Dozens of people enjoyed a village fete.

Caldecott held the event on Saturday afternoon when the morning’s clouds had parted to make way for bright sunshine and a fantastic atmosphere.

The fete was declared open by long-standing village resident John Reynolds.

Trudy and Helena on the sock game. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Among the most popular attractions were a performance by Gretton Silver Band, which many visitors stopped to watch, and Andy with his circus skills workshop which generated a queue of children keen to give the likes of tightrope walking and juggling a go.

A tombola, cake stall, crafts and even snail racing completed the day’s attractions and when it was time for a break, there was a bar to help visitors quench their thirst and a barbecue on the go.

June Gower, secretary of the church committee, said: “It was a really lovely day and we were so pleased to see lots of people there having a good time.

Poppy Wise has a go on the tightrope. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Gretton Silver Band perform. Photo: Chris Lowndes

June Gower and Judy Lee on the cake stall. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Flora, four, and Monty, nine, at the snail race. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“There was lots going on and the children particularly loved the circus skills. Everyone stayed the afternoon because it was such a nice day.”

Proceeds, which are still being counted, will be shared between the church and the village hall.