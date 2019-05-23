The five-day Easton-on-the-Hill Gala and beer festival starts tonight (Thursday May 23).

Attractions centre around the Blue Bell pub and its huge garden and marquee and include a talent show, pet show and grand raffle in which winner could take home £250.

There will be a Northern Soul Night on Friday, 20/20 cricket match on Saturday, music festival on Sunday and pet show and traditional fete on Monday.

The full programme at the Blue Bell pub is as follows:

Tonight (Thursday May 23) 6pm - Beer Festival opens and lasts all weekend; more than 26 beers from near and far plus 10 or more ciders

Tomorrow (Friday May 24) 7pm - Northern Soul Night featuring Motor City Vipers; £8 early bird tickets via Eventbrite, £10 via Eventbrite or on the door

Saturday May 25 2pm - 20/20 Cricket between Easton Cricket Club and a Village 11 at the playing fields. Barbecue and bar

Saturday May 25 7.30pm - Easton's Got Talent (Variety Show) £3.00 Adults, £2.00 U-16. (note-marquee bar closed during performance)

Sunday May 26 12pm - All Day Free Music Festival with seven bands: The Money Shot Band, The Jam Room, Filthy Contact, T'100s, The Expletives, Last Minute Brigade, Let There Be DC, plus acoustic stage

Monday May 27 11am - Pet Show – all pets welcome

Monday May 27 12pm - Traditional Village Fete, including “Easton Horse Trials”, children's crafts, heritage tea rooms, stalls, games, maypole dancing, music from the D'Ukes of Rutland and grand raffle draw at 4pm