A village hall renovated by members of the community it serves has won second place in a competition.

After 60 years in a derelict state, Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall was done up over the course of seven years by residents, who set up a charity, fundraised, attracted grants, and carried out a great deal of the work themselves.

Now their hard work has been recognised in Lincolnshire YMCA’s Best Village Halls competition.

Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall

Barbara Cooper, whose husband Dave was project manager for the renovation, said: “The news of this award coincided with a Celebration of Life held in the hall for Dave on Sunday, May 21.

“Dave had worked with volunteers throughout covid to achieve this very special asset for the community before he died in January. The much-loved village hall is a wonderful memorial to all that he achieved.”

The hall has been used for many community events already, including curry nights, craft sales, quizzes, a harvest supper, children’s parties and a coronation lunch.

Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall

As well as the recognition, there was a £150 prize to accompany the award.

Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall

Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall

Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall

Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall

By Hannah Walker