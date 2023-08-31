Village streets were awash with visitors on Bank Holiday Monday as people enjoyed the extended weekend.

Langham Street Market returned with an array of entertainment and stalls for people to enjoy.

Most of the stalls were set up along Church Street with refreshments in the village hall and music in the church.

Deborah Hoult and Sarah Vendyback challenge people to guess the name of the teddy

Rutland Morris attracted a large crowd for their performance and a display of classic vehicles proved popular. Firefighters were also on hand to meet visitors and show off their engine.

Members from the Lions Club of Rutland manned the car park to help the day go smoothly.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the upkeep of the village hall.

Freya Meadows mans her stall

Sisters Eva and Lottie Burkmar

Rutland Morris performers

Langham residents Paul, Paula and Alex man the raffle

Crowds gather to watch Rutland Morris perform

Rutland Morris perform at Langham Street Market

Spectators capture the action

