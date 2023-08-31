Langham Street Market raises money for the village hall
Village streets were awash with visitors on Bank Holiday Monday as people enjoyed the extended weekend.
Langham Street Market returned with an array of entertainment and stalls for people to enjoy.
Most of the stalls were set up along Church Street with refreshments in the village hall and music in the church.
Rutland Morris attracted a large crowd for their performance and a display of classic vehicles proved popular. Firefighters were also on hand to meet visitors and show off their engine.
Members from the Lions Club of Rutland manned the car park to help the day go smoothly.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the upkeep of the village hall.
