A countryside pub’s latest award is a ‘powerful endorsement of its dedicated team’.

The Olive Branch’s Beech House in Clipsham has won the Cesar Award for the Best Hotel in the Midlands, presented by the Good Hotel Guide.

The house is located opposite the pub and boasts six rooms all named after different foods and individually decorated to reflect the names.

Owner of the Olive Branch and Beech House, Ben Jones, said: “We are beyond thrilled to be recognised with this prestigious award.

“It has been a challenging journey – from surviving covid to rebounding from a severe fire and staff changes.

“But our commitment to delighting our guests has never wavered.

“This award is a powerful endorsement of the dedicated team that makes The Olive Branch and Beech House what it is today.”

Together The Olive Branch and Beech House employ 30 people, with the kitchen run by head chef Ben Fisher and house kept by Helen Yates.

The Olive Branch is no stranger to awards and has been listed in the Michelin Guide and The Great Food Club Awards.

