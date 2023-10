The road between Ketton and Collyweston is impassable this morning (Monday, October 23).

Geeston Road, which becomes Ketton Road, and passes between the two villages is flooded and according to the Ketton flood warden, a car is stuck.

The flooded road between Ketton and Collyweston on Monday, October 23

Storm Babet hit the area on Friday, leading to flooded roads and farmland across the area.