Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

House prices rise for 20 years in Uffington, Daily Telegraph finds

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 25 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

House prices in a village near Stamford have risen for 20 years straight, according to a new report.

Research by Strutt and Parker for The Telegraph found Uffington to be among 20 British villages that have seen property prices rise consistently.

The average price in Uffington is £475,317, up 312 per cent in 20 years.

Once of the attractions of living in Uffington is the Bertie Arms pub
Once of the attractions of living in Uffington is the Bertie Arms pub

Strutt and Parker analysed the sold price of homes in villages since 2001 versus sales within the wider region, revealing their long-term annual growth rate.

Quirky Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE