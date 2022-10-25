House prices in a village near Stamford have risen for 20 years straight, according to a new report.

Research by Strutt and Parker for The Telegraph found Uffington to be among 20 British villages that have seen property prices rise consistently.

The average price in Uffington is £475,317, up 312 per cent in 20 years.

Once of the attractions of living in Uffington is the Bertie Arms pub

Strutt and Parker analysed the sold price of homes in villages since 2001 versus sales within the wider region, revealing their long-term annual growth rate.