A team of 46 people from one village has taken part in a 54-mile cycle ride in memory of a husband and father.

'Team Tony' was formed for Tony Keal from King's Cliffe, who died following a heart attack in November.

Its members completed the London to Brighton Bike Ride on Father's Day and raised £21,000 to be split between British Heart Foundation and the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

Team Tony after the London to Brighton Cycle Ride (12644771)

Cycling were Tony’s widow Debby, 57, his daughter, Jordan, 26, and son Ryan, 29, as well as four of Tony’s siblings.

They crossed the line altogether, holding a giant flag with Tony’s name on the front, in a time of five hours and 30 minutes.

For six members of the team, the ride was the last leg of a much longer journey. Tony’s son, Ryan, along with his cousins, cycled all the way from John O'Groats to Brighton beach - a distance of 900 miles over nine days.

The date also marked the 35-year wedding anniversary of Tony and Debbie.

After crossing the finish line, Ryan said: "The atmosphere at the finish line was absolutely brilliant and I enjoyed every moment of the ride – even the hills!

“A highlight of the ride was to be doing it for my Dad on Father’s Day and having the whole family together to raise money in his memory and celebrate his life."

If anyone would like to add to the sponsorship of Team Tony and support the two causes in his memory, they can visit their JustGiving page.