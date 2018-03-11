Villages feel the need for speed

An internet maverick is celebrating after successfully bringing ultrafast broadband to 1,500 homes in the area.

The news means that villagers in Ashton, Bainton, Barnack, Helpston, Marholm, Pilsgate, Southorpe, Tallington and Ufford are now enjoying ultrafast speeds of 1Gb per second using the Gigaclear network.

The campaign to secure state-of-the-art connectivity for the nine villages is the brainchild of Ken Otter, of Church Lane, Tallington, who was fed up with his perpetually poor broadband service.

Ken said: “I was experiencing very poor broadband services and couldn’t get my supplier to improve it. The problem is that Tallington is the only village in Lincolnshire which was being fed from an exchange in Cambridgeshire and there were no plans to upgrade the service due to the distance from the exchange in Barnack. I had two choices. I could accept slow speeds or look for alternatives. I chose to do the latter...”

Ken took it upon himself to become a broadband champion and after doing extensive research, found a company specialising in providing broadband to remote rural villages – Gigaclear.

He said: “Gigaclear’s rural broadband capabilities are second-to-none, and it has a proven record of delivering fibre broadband to remote locations which are unable to get broadband from any of the usual suppliers.

“The company’s business model is based on local demand and availability, so if enough residents and businesses commit to signing up to its services, Gigaclear will commit to providing the service. I contacted them and they said they could supply ultrafast fibre, but only if every village between Tallington and the exchange in Wansford signed up for its services. The challenge was set.”

Ken’s campaign quickly gained traction, with the surrounding villages joining his crusade for faster speeds.

And thanks to his efforts, the work is now finished, with the last four houses being completed in Tallington this week.

To celebrate this feat, a free open day is being held at Tallington Village Hall tomorrow from 2pm until 4pm. Everyone is welcome to take their laptops, tablets and games consoles and savour the village’s new superfast broadband.

Ken said: “This is a great achievement and one which will make a significant difference to the everyday lives of so many. It’s a huge relief to finally be properly connected.”