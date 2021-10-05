A Virtual Stamford Dog Show was a barking success and collared a phenomenal amount of support from pet lovers.

The show, which took place on Sunday, got tails wagging as nearly 190 entries were thrown into the ring.

It is the second Stamford Dog Show to take place in the virtual world, with both last year’s and this year’s show cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding covid restrictions.

Conan Lewis, Stamford Dog Show chairman, said: “It went great with a very similar response to last year.

“The most popular photo category was best of friends and most adorable expression.”

The traditional event is hosted by the Stamford Methodist Church and usually takes place on The Meadows. However, organisers used the opportunity to be creative with new and unusual classes, such as The Voice, Destruction and Dogs Got Talent.

Entries from the Virtual Stamford Dog Show

Conan said“It would have been lovely to meet on the meadows as previous years but there was a few too many uncertainties in August when we had to take the decision the Test and Trace app was pinging everyone.

“We were worried in case the organisers and stall holders got pinged.

“It would be very difficult to run it smoothly but it’s great to run it virtually and to see it get such a good response.

“Everyone gave very positive feedback from people who said they loved having the photos trickle through on their Facebook feed.”

Conan’s personal favourite was an entry in the best of friends category which featured a black Labrador puppy on top of an adult golden Labrador.

“One thing which interested me is that quite a few dogs who entered last year entered again but are a bit more grown up,” said Conan.

So far the event has raised £700 for the mission projects of Stamford Methodist Trust, including the Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone and a new headquarters for the second Stamford Town Scout group.

While the entry fee was £2 per submission, many people donated more to support the church.

“Thank you to everybody for being so enthusiastic and involved, and for helping to raise money,” said Conan.

The organisers are already looking ahead to next year to host an in-person dog show on Stamford Meadows.

Conan is encouraging people to save the date of September 11, 2022.

“We look forward to seeing people face-to-face on the Meadows nest year,” he said.

