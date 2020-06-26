An online town council meeting ended with the deputy mayor denouncing the ‘unruly’ and ‘bad-tempered’ conduct of members on Tuesday evening.

Coun Bill Turner was chairing a virtual meeting of Stamford Town Council using Microsoft Teams when a disagreement broke out between some of the councillors over whether it was right for the finance committee’s chairman and vice chairman - councillors Sue and Bob Sandall, respectively - to be a married couple.

When this concern was expressed by councillors Steve Carroll, Julie Clarke and Shaun Ford, Coun Bob Sandall said: “There is no problem us being married and having the chairman and vice chairman jobs,” adding that although his company had been asked to quote for ‘jobs’ for the council, the selection process from the quotes was fair.