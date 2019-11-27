Exhibitors offering luxury gifts, artisan foods and more will be at Burghley House’s Christmas Fair from Thursday, November 28 to Sunday, December 1.

Incorporating the special Angel Fair, this event offers a unique opportunity to find perfect gifts in the beautiful Elizabethan surrounding of the Chestnut Courtyard and Brewhouse.

Visitors can wander amongst the chalets, heated marquees and Fine Food Market and enjoy the perfect Christmas shopping opportunity in the festive surroundings of Burghley House. The event promises a wide range of exhibitors.

Visitors look round Burghley Fine Food Market

The Christmas Shop and Orangery Restaurant will be open during the event. Admission is free and parking is £10 per car.

The Angel Fair will raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The Angel Fair Champagne Reception runs from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, November 28.

Tickets are available from www.burghley.co.uk